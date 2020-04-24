The Cast Of Parks And Recreation Are Releasing A One-Off New Episode Next Week

The cast of classic American sitcom Parks And Recreation are getting together to release a brand new episode for charity next week.

The story will be set amongst the social distancing era in Pawnee, Indiana, with all the cast regulars set for appearance - all shot in their homes.

The half-hour special will be set up as a benefit for Feeding America’s Covid-19 Response Fund.

“Like a lot of other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for a night could raise some money,” executive producer Michael Schur told Deadline.

“I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all got back to me within 45 minutes. Our old ‘Parks and Rec’ team has put together one more 30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donates!”

