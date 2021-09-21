The Central Coast has hit a major vaccination milestone

The Central Coast is leading the vaccination charge in NSW.

The coast has hit a big milestone, with more than half of the population now fully vaccinated, while 82 percent have received their first dose.

The Central Coast’s 51.5 percent sits higher than that state average of 46 percent.

We are edging closer to hitting that 70 percent double vaccination rate, which is when we will receive more freedoms.

Robertson MP Lucy Wicks says we still have a long way to go, with around 51,000 locals who haven’t received a single dose.

“To everybody on the Central Coast, I would just encourage you, if you haven’t yet booked in for your vaccination, to consider doing so particularly given the number of Modern and Pfizer vaccinations that are now available this week.”

Meanwhile, there is some lockdown relief for parents and children, with the State Cabinet announcing a children’s friendship bubble, allowing three children under 18 to meet up.

Everyone in the bubble must live within the Central Coast LGA and all supervising adults must be fully vaccinated.

