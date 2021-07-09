The Chief Gets Door-Stopped Following Nasty Hamstring Injury!

Upon Jason Dunstall's return to the Friday Huddle lineup, exclusive audio and interview revealed the extent of a hamstring injury which occurred during a game of tennis.

Triple M Footy's Nathan Brown enjoys his weekly tennis practice with the Chief. However, the Hawthorn great will now be sidelined until further notice!

"Chief's done a hammy?" Darce asked.

Tom Browne caught up with the man himself to uncover the drama...

LISTEN HERE:

Chief was questioned over the incident, and whether or not it would impact his in-demand dating life!

"No tennis for three months, minimum" was all that he provided, as the Friday team backed over their exclusive information.

"I find you gents mildly amusing..."

