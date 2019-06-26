Who's in the mood for a mid season music festival?

Lucky for Bundaberg locals, the Childers Festival is almost here and boy do they have a show for you!

Next month on Saturday, July 27th, 25 performers will be getting ready to smash out some soulful sounds in the Main Street for keen spectators.

The entertainment won't be limited to musicians, there will also be entertainers, dance groups and so much more ready to sing and dance you into the weekend!

The event kicks off on the Saturday and will wrap up after the main event on Sunday, July 28th where multiple stages will be ready to host some talented local, national and international artists.

As if the endless entertainment isn't enough to get you going, there will also be delicious food and drink by the plenty, served by local and national food vendors.

The annual festival will host some regular local musicians, as well as a heap of new artists just waiting to WOW event-goers.

The line-up this year includes, but definitely isn't limited to...

The Tipsy Scholars

David Orr Band

As You Are

D'fine Band

Matthew Munro

Colombian Dance Group

Abby Skye & the Batman Duo

And so many more! So don't miss out, jump online for more information!!