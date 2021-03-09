The Chrissy Amphlett International Women's Day Special Podcast In Full

On International Women's Day 2021, Triple M's Rosie Walton paid tribute to one of the most important, iconic and brilliant names in rock: Chrissy Amphlett.

Described by her follow Divinyl Mark McEntee as "A ballsy, fiesty girl... who was also very delicate", Amphlett took Aussie rock to a global audience.

Her story is compelling, from the highs of the band's induction to the ARIA Hall of Fame to the devastation of her twin diagnoses: first with MS and then with the breast cancer that would claim her life in 2013.

Chrissy Amphlett's legacy will continue for generations. It was her wish that women would take her hit "I Touch Myself" as literal inspiration for checking their bodies and understanding of breast health. The 'I Touch Myself Project' was created by many top international stars of music, sport and screen including Serena Williams and Olivia Newton-John in Chrissy's honour and to this day shares practical advice and awareness for women.

Closer to home, next year Melbourne will welcome a new laneway named after Amphlett, who was born in nearby Geelong. And her friends and family also told Rosie about plans for a new podcast walking tour with personal stories and tributes to Chrissy by friends, family and household names such as Hugh Jackman, also available from 2022.

Rosie recorded this special, featuring Chrissy's own memories and words, as part of our acknowledgement of 'Women Who Rock' for International Women's Day. We got such huge feedback to it, here it is in full, songs and everything:

