The Christmas Day Forecast Is Here!

With Christmas Day nearly upon us, the Bureau of Meteorology has released its most accurate forecast we’ve had for this Sunday.

It was first looking grim for eastern and southern parts of the country, Melbourne forecasted to reach a top of 18C at one stage – but the latest forecast is predicting lots of sun!

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

Adelaide

Our forecasts kick off with a top of 30C expected in Adelaide, with just a five per cent chance of rain.

There will be light winds becoming south to south-westerly 15 to 20 km/h during the day.

Brisbane

It’s going to tip over 30C for Brisbane, however with a partly cloudy day expected, there will be a slight chance of rain (30 per cent).

Light winds becoming east to north-easterly 15 to 25 km/h are also expected during the day.

Hobart

Hobart will experience the coldest Christmas Day of the major cities, with a top of 21C forecasted.

A 20 per cent chance of showers has been predicted with winds north-westerly 15 to 25 km/h turning west to south-westerly 15 to 20 km/h during the day.

Melbourne

The chance of rain on Christmas Day has significantly decreased to only five per cent, with the city expected to reach a top of 27C.

Slight Winds northwest to south-westerly 15 to 20 km/h tending southeast to south-westerly 15 to 25 km/h can be expected during the day.

Perth

It’s a clear and sunny day in Perth on Christmas Day – and surprisingly the coolest day forecasted for this week.

A top of 30C is expected, with south to south-westerly winds, reaching a top of 40km/h on the coastal fringe.

Sydney

It’s going to be a mostly sunny, 28C day for the city, with a 10 per cent chance of rain.

There will be light winds becoming east to north-easterly 20 to 30 km/h during the day.

Introducing The Science Briefing: a podcast about the science of everything and your new go-to podcast for your snapshot of science news. Hosted by Dr Sophie Calabretto and featuring journalists from Cosmos Magazine. Hear is on the LiSTNR app now.