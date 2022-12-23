The Christmas Gift That Brought Barnsey To Tears

Jimmy Barnes has described the Christmas gift that still makes him emotional

Back in 1987, his children surprised him by making a recording that would become the prototype for their 1990 kids album The Tin Lids.

Barnes says his family prefer to make presents for each other, rather than buying gifts.

"One year I remember unbeknownst to me my children snuck down to the garage and they did a medley of Christmas carols and it was so beautiful. The kids came up and handed me this recording and I put it on and it broke me down in tears, it was so gorgeous. And I've still got it in my computer to this day, 35 years later, it's like a little window back into their childhoods, it still has the same effect on me." - Jimmy Barnes

Jimmy's first festive release, Blue Christmas, became his 15th No.1 album this year.

Hear Jimmy host Christmas Day on Triple M from 10am to midday.

