The City Of Perth Have Kicked In $50K To Get The Bushfire Relief Fundraising Started This Weekend At Skyworks

The City Of Perth are using this year's Australia Day Skyworks celebration to raise money to aid the bushfire relief efforts in the wake of the devastating fires that ravaged much of Australia.

Earlier this week, the City Of Perth got things started with the announcement that they have made a donation of $50,000 to the Australian Red Cross bushfire disaster appeal. This is a massive start to the fundraising proceedings, which will hopefully be amplified exponentially as the City Of Perth calls on the hundreds of thousand attendees at this year's #Skyworks2020 event, to dig deep and support our fellow Australians in need.

The City Of Perth have announced the three ways we can all help: