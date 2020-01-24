The City Of Perth Have Kicked In $50K To Get The Bushfire Relief Fundraising Started This Weekend At Skyworks

- newsThe City Of Perth Have Kicked In $50K To Get The Bushfire Relief Fundraising Started This Weekend At Skyworks
Getting the party started!
Getty
The City Of Perth are using this year's Australia Day Skyworks celebration to raise money to aid the bushfire relief efforts in the wake of the devastating fires that ravaged much of Australia.
Earlier this week, the City Of Perth got things started with the announcement that they have made a donation of $50,000 to the Australian Red Cross bushfire disaster appeal. This is a massive start to the fundraising proceedings, which will hopefully be amplified exponentially as the City Of Perth calls on the hundreds of thousand attendees at this year's #Skyworks2020 event, to dig deep and support our fellow Australians in need.
The City Of Perth have announced the three ways we can all help:
- Make a donation to the Australian Red Cross online via the City of Perth fundraising page
- Join us for the City of Perth Australia Day Skyworks on Sunday 26 January and look out for City of Perth fundraising volunteers who will be roving throughout the event collecting donations via EFTPOS and cash. Volunteers will wear distinguished, orange City of Perth uniforms.
- Volunteers will be accepting donations between 3pm and 8pm at three donation points located at Sir James Mitchell Park in South Perth, Langley Park on Perth Foreshore or Kings Park during Skyworks.
