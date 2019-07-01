The Classic Wallabies Are Touring Central Queensland!

This month, you could find yourself at a sit down lunch with a Classic Wallabies player!

That's right, on Saturday, July 20th the Classic Wallabies will be touring Central Queensland and will be taking on an over 35's Barbarian team comprised of Central Queensland's most talented players from the past decade!

Gates open at 11AM, so there will also be a whole bunch of curtain raising games from local clubs where players of all ages will warm up the field for some of Australia's rugby legends.

Tickets are selling like hotcakes online for $12.50 a piece. If you miss out online, have no fear, tickets will be selling for $17.50 at the gate!

If you're wanting to get up close and personal with the players, there will be a long lunch held the same day from 12.30PM till 3.30PM where guests will get to mingle with the Classic Wallabies over a two course lunch.

There will also be a handful of guest speakers at the lunch with the likes of Justin Harrison, Brendan Cannon and Stephen Moore jumping on the mic.

For $120, guests will have a Classic Wallabies player at every table, two delicious lunch courses and a juicy drinks package. Guests will also get exclusive ground access and entry to the Premium Sideline Bar.

So don't miss out! Head to the website for tickets today!