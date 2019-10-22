The Close Call INXS Had After Filming The Kiss The Dirt Video

Picture this: you've just filmed the Kiss The Dirt video clip, had a wrap party, you're hungover and you get on your private plane back to Sydney.

You're sleeping (aka recovering) and see someone who is not the pilot flying the plane. Not ONLY that, but you have a close call that could've ended pretty badly.

Tim Farriss & Kirk Pengilly tell a wild story about what happened after making the video for Kiss The Dirt - involving a plane and a ironic resemblance to the title of the song.

This is one INXS story you don't want to miss!

Want to know what happened? Here's what Tim & Kirk had to say about flying back after filming Kiss The Dirt:

