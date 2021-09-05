"The Club Is A Joke" | Dragons Fan's Passionate Rant Sparks Debate Over Identity Of Join-Venture Club

A passionate Dragons fan has let loose on the club management after a disappointing 2021 season.

"This club is so poorly managed compared to other clubs who are competing in the top eight year after year. The club's a joke, it's okay to blame the players and coaches but the management have a lot to answer for," Dragons fan Peter told the Triple M Sunday Sin-Bin.

And it was this rant that led to a fascinating discussion on between Paul Kent, Gorden Tallis & James Hooper over the identity of the join-venture club.

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!