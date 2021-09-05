"The Club Is A Joke" | Dragons Fan's Passionate Rant Sparks Debate Over Identity Of Join-Venture Club

ON TRIPLE M FOOTY

Article heading image for "The Club Is A Joke" | Dragons Fan's Passionate Rant Sparks Debate Over Identity Of Join-Venture Club

Getty Images

A passionate Dragons fan has let loose on the club management after a disappointing 2021 season.  

"This club is so poorly managed compared to other clubs who are competing in the top eight year after year. The club's a joke, it's okay to blame the players and coaches but the management have a lot to answer for," Dragons fan Peter told the Triple M Sunday Sin-Bin. 

And it was this rant that led to a fascinating discussion on between Paul Kent, Gorden Tallis & James Hooper over the identity of the join-venture club. 

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!

 

13 hours ago

Triple M NRL
St George Illawarra Dragons
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
St George Illawarra Dragons
Triple M NRL
St George Illawarra Dragons
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs