“The Coach Is Off Me”: Spud Carroll On Why RCG Is Set To Leave The Panthers

Reagan Campbell-Gillard's time at the Penrith Panthers looks set to come to an end at the conclusion of the 2019 season.

RCG's form has tapered since playing in the opening State of Origin clash in 2018 which also saw the 26-year-old signing a long-term six-year deal with the Panthers.

However, just 18-months into that deal it seems as though the NSW Blue will join the Eels from 2020.

But where did it all go wrong?

Mark 'Spud' Carroll, who mentors Campbell-Gillard, opened up on the situation on Triple M Sunday NRL.

