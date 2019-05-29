The Man Behind Queensland's New Mind Games - And Why They've Worked Before

It seems Kevin Walters has ushered in a new era for Queensland, with the news that no Maroon is to mention the words "New South Wales" or "Blues" within camp.

Media have also been told not to ask players any questions relating to "the other team", as they've been instructed to refer to their rivals.

It's reportedly down to a number of mind-coaching sessions Walters has undergone with the "Coach Whisperer" Bradley Charles Stubbs.

And it's not the first time Stubbs' tactics have paid off; have a listen to all the teams who have employed his services in the past.

But MG's not convinced that the move is a good one for Walters, citing concern for player welfare.

"Kevvie's that type of bloke who wears his heart on his sleeve," MG said on Tuesday night's The Rush Hour with MG.

"My worry about this siege mentality is that it's creating unnecessary angst for his players, especially his rookies."

Hear the full chat - including Ben Hunt's first media interview under the new rules - below:

