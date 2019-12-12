The Complete 12th Man Catalogue Has Finally Become Available On Streaming Services

In a massive win for cricket fans in Australia and New Zealand, Billy Birmingham’s famous 12th Man series has finally become available on streaming services.

Every minute of every 12th Man album is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music or wherever you stream your stuff.

To celebrate, why not enjoy the video Robelinda2 made putting 12th man calls over real wickets?

The Triple M Cricket Fan Podcast previewed the NZ series and laughed at a whacky Sheffield Shield Round this week.

