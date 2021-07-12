The Confusing Details Of Josh Kelly's Contract

Tom Browne has reported some interesting details on the contract situation of in-demand midfielder Josh Kelly.

Browne told the Triple M Footy news podcast the complications Kelly's deal that may make him more attainable for rival clubs.

It was widely reported that Kelly has an 8 year option to extend with GWS at the end of the year, but that is not the case. The deal was tabled at the start of his current contract but was never signed off on.

"What I've discovered is that options, that 8 year document, is not an option."

Browne said that opposition clubs are scrambling to find out what this means for their chances of luring him out of GWS.

