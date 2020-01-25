The Coronavirus Has Hit Melbourne

Getty Images: Tourists in Scotland protect themselves from the Coronavirus.

Australia's first Coronavirus case has been confirmed with a man in Victoria testing positive to the disease.

The 50-year-old Chinese national arrived in Melbourne on a China Southern flight on January 19.

The patient is in isolation at the Monash Medical Centre.

It makes Australia one of 11 countries around the world to have confirmed cases of the potentially deadly virus.

Listen below to hear Victoria's Health Minister Jenny Mikakos speak on the virus reaching Victoria:

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!