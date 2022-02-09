The Coronial Investigation Into Shandee Blackburns Death Has Now Been Reopened

It's been nine years since Shandee Blackburn was murdered while walking home - her killed has never been caught. The coronial investigation into her death has now been reopened and could see forensic evidence re-examined. It's not yet clear whether the coronial inquest will reopen as well. Shandee's mother, Vicki Blackburn says it's a positive development.

New podcast based on the investigation on Shandee Blacksburns murder has uncovered details on DNA bungle