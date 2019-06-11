The Council Is Looking For New Activities In The Park Facilitators!

The Greater Shepparton City Council are looking for a handful of keen volunteers to help to facilitate the Activities in the Park program!

The Council are reaching out to local businesses, sporting clubs, community groups and health services to keep the people of Greater Shepparton fit and healthy.

The Get Moving Greater Shepparton Initiative was created to keep residents fit and healthy, engaged with the community and to urge people to get outdoors.

The initiative offers a variety of low cost or FREE activities for both residents and visitors to enjoy from September through till April.

Planning for the 2019 and 2020 program has already commenced and the Council has employed the help of the community to get this years initiative up and running.

If you have some fresh ideas and are interested in facilitating an activity, head to the website to fill out an Expression of Interest form by Friday, June 21st!