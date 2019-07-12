The countdown is on for one of our biggest health expo's on this weekend!

If you've been wanting to get back into all things health and wellness, this one is for you.

The Alternative Health and Wellness Expo is on at Palm Cove July the 27th and 28th of July.

You'll be able to find everything from NDIS providers, Massage therapists, Bio Hacking, Essential oils, Candles, Reflexology, Ayevedic, Emmet, Naturopath, Feng Shui to name but a few.

We can also get some help on bio hacking mental health and skin cancer awareness talks.

Cash raised will go towards The Palm Cove Surf Club and Youngcare who are an organisation who help maintain independence of people with a disability.

For just a gold coin donation and the picturesque Palm Cove- it sounds like a winner!

