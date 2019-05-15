The Countdown To The BMX National Championships In Shepparton Is On!

The countdown is on for the BMX National Championships in Shepparton! Entries continue to surge for the week-long event that kicks off on May 20.

When nominations for the challenge (age group) classes closed, well over 1400 entries had been received – with a month remaining for the elite-class riders to sign up.

Entries for the championship (elite) classes close on Monday with more entries expected this week.

BMXA’s national events manager Emily MacIver said preparations were in full swing.

“Things are progressing well in our preparations and we are very pleased with the number of riders and their families that are heading to Shepparton,” MacIver said.

“Our numbers are already greater than last year and we are still receiving entries for the elite riders.”

The event at the Shepparton BMX Club will take place with the support of the Andrews Labor Government and the Greater Shepparton City Council.

Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Martin Pakula said the Government was proud to support the event through its $17.7 million Significant Sporting Events Program.

Since 2015, the program has helped secure more than 500 sporting events for communities across the state, boosting local economies, tourism and employment.

“With more than 1400 of the country’s top riders along with their families and supporters converging on Shepparton, it’s going to be a celebration of all things BMX,” Mr Pakula said.

“I urge Victorians to take the opportunity to go and see our best riders in action.”