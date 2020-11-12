The Country Music Awards Wrap Up

Last night the Country Music community got together for the 54th Country Music Awards in Nashville, with guests attending in person and via zoom in the most unusual ceremony the awards have seen.

Well done to mate of the station Luke Combs who took out Album of the year and male vocalist of the year.

Here's the wrap up of this year's winners:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR Eric Church

SINGLE OF THE YEAR “The Bones” – Maren Morris, Producer: Greg Kurstin, Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin

ALBUM OF THE YEAR What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs Producer: Scott Moffat

SONG OF THE YEAR “The Bones” Songwriters: Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR Maren Morris

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR Luke Combs

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR Old Dominion

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR Dan + Shay

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR “I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice Producer: busbee

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR “Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert Director: Trey Fanjoy

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR Morgan Wallen



