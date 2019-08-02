The Country’s Biggest Wind Farm Connected to the Power Grid!

The country’s biggest wind farm has been connected to the power grid.

Coopers Gap Wind Farm between Dalby and Kingaroy is already powering 17,000 homes.

The $850 million project is still only half way through construction, upon completion it will power more than 260,000 homes.

The project is creating up to 200 jobs created at the peak of construction, with a significant amount of money spent with local businesses and contractors, and up to 20 jobs once operational.

Meanwhile, twenty-four schools across the Downs and the Lockyer will receive solar panels to help reduce the state’s carbon footprint, as part of the state’s ‘clean energy’ schools program.

Missed something? Catch up here!

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!