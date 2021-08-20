The COVID Vaccine Could Be Approved For Kids 12-15 From Next Week

The expansion of Australia's vaccination program is set to be on the agenda at today's National Cabinet meeting.

Within the new few days, we could know if the vaccination expansion could include children between 12-15 years.

Health Minister Greg Hunt told Seven is says the decision could come as early as next week.

“I’m hopeful we‘ll get a decision from them within the next week and then as a consequence of that, we will be in a position to ensure it is made available to kids 12 to 15,” he said.

This comes as Australians in the 16 to 39 age bracket will soon be able to get a COVID-19 jab by the end of the month, Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed.

Canberra will open up vaccination opportunities to that cohort of Aussies from August 30, but a set day for booking availabilities yet to be confirmed.

