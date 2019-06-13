The Cowboys Half Time Show That We Can't Wait For

This August the Cowboys will play their final home game of the regular season at 1300SMILES Stadium.

They have just announced that you could be part of the night on August 29 in the most fun way possible!

"Exciting performance opportunity," they teased on Instagram.

The performance will be the half time entertainment when the Cowboys meet the Bulldogs at 1300SMILES Stadium on Thursday August 29.

It sounds like it could be as epic as that memorable JT farewell...

They're hunting for any North Queensland dancers aged over 8 years who can make the 5 compulsory rehearsals.

Rehearsals:

Sunday August 11 3pm-5:30pm

Saturday August 17 3pm-5:30pm

Sunday August 18 3pm-5:30pm

Saturday August 24 3pm-5:30pm

Sunday August 25 3pm-5:30pm

If you're interested and know that your child can attend every rehearsal, email tsvperformers@outlook.com.au by Monday June 24 with these details: