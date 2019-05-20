The Crows Nest community is invited to have their say on ways to improve Council-owned facilities in the town.

Toowoomba Regional Council’s Environment and Community Committee Chair Cr Geoff McDonald said Council was looking at ways to better utilise its facilities at Crows Nest.

“The aim is to maximise opportunities for the facilities to make sure they are used to their full potential and meet community needs,” Cr McDonald said.

“The Customer Service Centre, Library and Art Gallery, RSL Hall and Squash Courts are all very well used by the community and Council wants to hear the community’s ideas about how to improve them and other facilities.

“We also want the community to let us know if there are some facilities that they think the town needs but doesn’t have at present.

“Council will be consulting with community groups, service providers and residents to gather ideas on improving use of the facilities. Some great feedback was gathered at the Council stall at the recent Crows Nest Show.

“Even if residents or visitors don’t currently use the Council-owned facilities, we would still like to hear their ideas.”

Cr McDonald said the community could provide their feedback by 6 June 2019 via an online survey at Council's Your Say website.

