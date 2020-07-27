The Curse Of The Number 9 At The Newcastle Knights Since Danny Buderus' Retirement

Wear the number nine Newcastle Knights jersey at your own peril because there seems to be a curse on the dummy-half role.

Former Newcastle Knights coach Nathan Brown firmly believes there is a curse on the jersey, revealing it all started when club legend Danny Buderus retired. 

Brown revealed his theory on Triple M's Sunday Sin-Bin.

27 July 2020

