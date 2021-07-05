A leading epidemiologist says it's too early to lift Sydney's lockdown on Friday as there are too many new cases that weren't isolating.



Epidemiologist Professor Mary-Louise McLaws confirmed that the city is likely to see more cases due to community transmission, after a startling number of positive cases were not abiding by isolation rules.

“At the moment the numbers rattle between a third and a half of cases haven’t been in isolation. Which means that there could be many cases out there I the next 7-14 days.”

The damning figure that could see Sydney's lockdown extended

McLaws is among many health experts advising that the stay at home order need to be extended in order to shrink the Covid cases.

She told LiSTNR’s Australia Today that delaying an announcement of lockdown is the reason why we’re struggling to get the virus under control.

“We could have stopped it had we called an early lockdown particularly on the first weekend, because that is a super spreading event. A weekend and a school holiday, and I think if they call they lockdown off too soon, (the virus) will have other opportunities (to spread).”

The Bondi cluster ballooned past 300 cases after another 35 cases were confirmed on Monday.

