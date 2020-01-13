The Darkness's Justin Hawkins Covered Cyndi Lauper And Radiohead Dressed As A Light Up Chameleon

Glam rock singer, Justin Hawkins has shocked rock fans this week taking part of the reality TV show, The Masked Singer.

The Darkness frontman took on Radiohead's Creep and hit those high notes on Cyndi Lauper's True Colours, dressed as a light up chameleon.

Both hard songs to crack, the biggest challenge for Hawkins was having to listen to new music, saying: "I'm not fond of new music, so I had to force myself to assimilate inferior compositions" Hawkins said. "Plus it was difficult to sing from within a helmet."

The Darkness are touring Australia March 2020 to support the release of their new album, Easter Is Cancelled, out now.

More info: www.thedarknesslive.com

