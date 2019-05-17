The David Hack Classic is This Weekend!

Image: David Hack Classic/Facebook

The David Hack Classic is an annual event where warbirds and classic vehicles gather for a day.

This years event is fundraising for the Leukaemia Foundation, Blue Care and other charities, organised by the Rotary Club of Toowoomba North, this great fundraiser has run annually since 1999 and 2018 is now in its 21st year.

WHEN: SUNDAY MAY 19TH

WHERE: TOOWOOMBA AERODROME, SPITFIRE STREET, TOOWOOMBA

TIME: 8AM - 2:30PM

The mix of aircraft and many different types of classic and military vehicles makes for a unique atmosphere for enthusiasts and the public. There are trophies for 20 categories, entertainment and food for the whole family.

Missed something? Catch up here!

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!