The Destructive Impact Of Climate Change On Cricket

It might sound a bit strange, but the cricket bat – yes, literally the bat you swing in the game – is feeling the threat of climate change.

This could mean big changes for the sport that well over a million Australians are registered to play and the millions more watch as fans.

Listen here:

While it’s the game as a whole which could feel the effects of climate change, right now a major concern is sourcing the very particular wood to make cricket bats – wood from Willow trees.

The specific variant of Willow wood used for bat manufacturing is limited to two locations worldwide – but how long will the supply be sustainable for?

“Definitely climate change is changing what the future could look like for the cricket bat,” Matthew Agius, Cosmos Magazine journalist said on The Science Briefing.

“It’s just not about the bat itself, it’s about the sport as a whole and what’s involved to get bats manufactured and out onto the pitch.

“[White Willow] is going to be challenged”.

Dr Sophie Calabretto talks to Matthew about the ways to save the cricket bat and how more of your favourite sports might be feeling the heat.

Introducing The Science Briefing: a podcast about the science of everything and your new go-to podcast for your snapshot of science news. Hosted by Dr Sophie Calabretto and featuring journalists from Cosmos Magazine. Hear it on the LiSTNR app now.