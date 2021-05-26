The ‘Digital Garden’ will Illuminate The Cave Garden

A new event will take over Mount Gambier’s iconic Cave Garden precinct this winter, with light, art installations, immersive technology, projections, storytelling, and festive events.

The ‘Digital Garden’ will bring illumination, creativity, and vibrancy to our CBD and activating the heart of our city. An event of global significance and distinctively South Australian, Illuminate Adelaide will present a new event concept that celebrates the union between future technology and creative industries.

To coincide with these installations, the City of Mount Gambier will coordinate a program of free and ticketed events for all ages, enticing visitors from across South Australia and interstate.

The event will be presented by Illuminate Adelaide Foundation Ltd, under the curation and leadership of its co-Founders and Creative Directors Rachael Azzopardi and Lee Cumberlidge.

Illuminate Adelaide has worked in close collaboration with the South Australian Tourism Commission through Events South Australia to create this exciting new major winter event for South Australia, with Mount Gambier chosen to be one of only three regional events as part of this program.