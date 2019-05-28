The Douglas Shire Council has reduced the cost of registering a de-sexed dog!

The Douglas Shire Council is hoping their pet owners take advantage of the decrease in fees for registering their desexed dogs.

It's as they drop the price to register your pet to just $25- down from $47- but they have to be desexed.

If a pet is still in it's entirety, the cost will remain at the full fee.

They're hoping to promote responsible pet ownership and improve animal welfare.

Mayor Julia Leu says no one wants to see an animal neglected so they're hoping to ease financial pressures for residents.

"We are always looking at ways to improve animal welfare by encouraging more people to exercise responsible pet ownership.

Currently there's 2500 registered pets in the Douglas Shire, with more than 60 percent of impounded dogs in the past 6 months unregistered.