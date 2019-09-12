The Dragons Have Set Paul McGregor A Specific Target To Keep His Job Beyond 2020

Despite being in the middle of a review, run by Phil Gould, the Dragons are destined to set coach Paul McGregor a specific target if he wants to keep his job beyond 2020.

The Dragons finished the 2019 season in 15th position, only managing eight wins in a season plagued with off-field drama and injuries.

"Mary is under more pressure than most, he's got Gus Gould over there doing a review of the club probably as we speak," Triple M's Mark Geyer reacted to the news.

"I know it (the review) has nothing to do with the coach but it also has to be something to do with the coach because he will ask the players why didn't you perform this year?

"If the players say well we don't get inspired by our coach well then they've got to say coach guess what, we know we've just signed you for two years in April but you've got four or five weeks to prove you're the right man for the job next year."

