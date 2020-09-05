The Drum Battle Between Dave Grohl And 10 Year Old Fan Nandi Bushell Continues

Earlier this week the internet blew up when 10 year old drummer Nandi Bushell challenged Dave Grohl to a drum battle (check out more here).

The challenge went viral and the two have gone head to head again, this time taking on the Them Crooked Vultures song Dead End Friends with Nandi winning this round.

Watch:



Dave Grohl tweeted the battle isn't over yet:

Watch this space.

