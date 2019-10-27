The Eels Are Set To Launch An Audacious 10-Year $11-Million Contract For An NRL Superstar

The November 1 'open market' is less than a week away with some of the NRL's biggest talent ready and available to being negotiations with rival clubs for the 2021 season.

And it seems as though the Parramatta Eels are willing to throw a Jason Taumalolo-style deal to one off contract player as they look to end 33-year Premiership drought.

LISTEN HERE:

"He's only going to get better as he gets older, he's going to go down that GI type of player - big, strong ... leadership so that money in the bank," Triple M's Mark Geyer reacted to the news.

"It's fantastic news if you're an Eels fan but not so much if you're a Roosters fan."

It was also revealed Cody Walker's likely destination beyond the 2020 NRL season plus the club is Jai Arrow set to sign for; hear the full chat below.