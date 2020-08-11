The Emotional Trailer For Upcoming Robin Williams Documentary Has Been Released

Note: This article includes mention of suicide and depression. For help or support, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

A trailer has been released for the upcoming documentary Robin's Wish, which details Robin William's life and his battle with a neurological disease known as Lewy Body Dementia.

It's been six years since we lost Robin Williams - widely regarded as one of the greatest entertainers of all time - to death by suicide at just 63 years of age. His passing, which devastated so many around the world, generated a lot of speculation.

Robin's Wish will explore his final days through a journalistic lens, providing some closure as to the cause of his pain.

In a statement, Williams' widow Susan Schneider Williams said:

“During the last year of his life, Robin was confronted with anxiety, paranoia, insomnia, scary altered realities and a roller coaster of hope and despair. With our medical team’s care, we chased a relentless parade of symptoms but with very little gain. It wasn’t until after Robin’s passing, in autopsy, that the source of his terror was revealed: he had diffuse Lewy body disease. It was one of the worst cases medical professionals had seen.

“Armed with the name of a brain disease I’d never heard of, I set out on a mission to understand it, and that led me down my unchosen path of advocacy. With invaluable help from leading medical experts, I saw that what Robin and I had gone through finally made sense — our experience matched up with the science. And what I discovered along the way was bigger than me, and bigger than Robin. The full story was revealed during the making of this film and it holds the truth that Robin and I had been searching for.”

The trailer includes clips from his long career and interviews with the many who knew the star, including Director Shawn Levy, who revealed, "It was clear to all of us on that set that something was going on with Robin... I remember him saying to me, 'I don't know what's going on, I'm not me anymore.'"

Levy added, "It no longer feels loyal to be silent about it, but maybe more loyal to share."

Watch the trailer below:

Robin's Wish will be released on September 1st.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

