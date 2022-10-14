Melbourne Cup Day 2022

Get dressed in your best and celebrate Melbourne Cup day at The Entertainment Grounds!

With two functions across the venue and the Riverdale Bar open to the general public, you'll be able to catch all the action live on the Big Screen!

There are two amazing packages on offer -

MELBOURNE CUP LUNCH (including a 3 course lunch, 4 hour beverage package and entertainment)

$115pp Member | $125 Non Member

VIRTUAL PUNTERS PACKAGE (including buffet lunch, drink on arrival and entry into the virtual punters challenge)

$85pp Member | $95pp Non Member

As if the above wasn't already enough, The Entertainment Grounds will also be running a Virtual Punters Challenge, which is an online challenge that lets you bet on the races with virtual currency, no money is exchanged!

Each person will receive a virtual $20 per race to wager and a special big bet of $50 that can be used on your ‘sure thing’! With over $3000 worth of prizes to be won, this is not to be missed!

To find out more, head to The Entertainment Grounds web page!