The Entertainment World Responds To Robbie Coltrane’s Death

Those who worked with Robbie Coltrane or were simply fans of his work have paid tribute to the actor who passed away, aged 72.

Coltrane, whose career included the portrayal of Hagrid in the Harry Potter Series, passed away on Friday, his agent confirmed.

In a statement, co-star Daniel Radcliffe recognised Coltrane as an “incredible actor and a lovely man.”

“Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set,” Radcliffe’s statement read.

“I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on ‘Prisoner of Azkaban,’ when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up.

“I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”

J. K. Rowling said Coltrane was “a complete one off ” and will never know someone like him again.

