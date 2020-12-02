The Entire Timeline Of Anthony Maroon's Ridiculous Sex Change Bet

In truly one of the most bizarre stories of 2020, Triple M Footy commentator Anthony Maroon made one of the most outrageous bets of all time.

A throwaway comment made during the Saturday Sin-Bin when the NRL was shutdown due to COVID-19, Maroon stated;

"If they (Gold Coast Titans) win five in-a-row I'll get a sex change."

Still to this day we don't know exactly why it was said BUT it led to an incredible narrative throughout 2020 when the Titans would go on a run of wins.

Here's how the whole story unfolded this year.

LISTEN HERE:

