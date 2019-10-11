The Entrance Camera Club 60th Anniversary Exhibition

The Entrance Camera Club are celebrating their 60th anniversary and as part of their celebrations they will be holding a Photographic Exhibition. Check out over 80 beautiful photos taken by locals that have won awards all over country; including two finalists in the 2019 Australian Geographic Nature Competition which are now on display at the Powerhouse Museum!
Consider yourself a budding photographer?
Head along to The Entrance Camera Club 60th Anniversary Photographic Exhibition and be inspired!
Click here to find out more about the exhibition and club memberships!
What: The Entrance Camera Club 60th Anniversary Photographic Exhibition
When: 5th-10th November
Where: The Entrance Gallery