The Entrance School Holiday Fun

The Entrance is the place for families these school holidays! Offering everything from great food, coffee, amusement rides, lolly shops, ice cream and so much more.

Monday - Wednesday of both weeks during the school holidays, they're offering unlimited rides for only $35! That includes all of the favourites such as the Ferris Wheel, Dodgem Cars, as well as their brand new ride The Wipeout! Unlimited rides are only from Monday - Wednesday during 2 sessions between 10:30am-2:30pm & 1:30-3:30pm. That's right, it's 2 hours of unlimited fun!

The Entrance is coming back to life - Unlimited rides for just $35!

WHAT: The Entrance Memorial Park

WHEN: July School Holidays

WHERE: Memorial Park, 46 Marine Parade, The Entrance.

