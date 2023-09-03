The Entrance Spring Fair

Saturday September 30th

Article heading image for The Entrance Spring Fair

The Entrance Spring Fair is coming to the Entrance Memorial Park on Saturday September 30th, and is a free event for all the family to enjoy!

Enjoy a dazzling array of up to 80 market stalls, thrilling rides for children of all ages, and bands and live entertainment on the Memorial Park stage all day! Plus, be sure to stick around at 9pm to catch the spectacular fireworks show!

WHAT: The Entrance Spring Fair

WHEN: Saturday September 30th, 2023

WHERE: The Entrance Memorial Park, The Entrance.

Proudly supported by 107.7 Triple M.

3 September 2023

CENTRAL COAST
theentrance
springfair
Listen Live!
CENTRAL COAST
theentrance
springfair
CENTRAL COAST
theentrance
springfair
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs