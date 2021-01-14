The Entrance Comes Alive With The Entrance Waterfront Carnival These School Holidays!

Featuring all of your favourites such as the Grand Ferris Wheel, Speed, Dodgems and Surfs Up, The Entrance Waterfront Carnival has something for kids big & small!

Open daily from 11am until late, The Entrance Waterfront Carnival is perfect for the whole family to enjoy these school holidays.

Enjoy unlimited rides for 2 hours at selected times for just $35 - or win your family pass with us here!

All in a safe and controlled environment.

WHAT: The Entrance Waterfront Carnival

WHEN: Now until January 31st 2021

WHERE: Memorial Park, 46 Marine Parade, The Entrance.

Something You Might Have Missed!

Listen Live & Catch Up On Your Favourite Shows on the Triple M App!

App Store OR Google Play