The European Union Will Welcome Aussie Tourists When Our Borders Reopen

The European Union (EU) has agreed to open their borders to 15 countries outside their 27-member states from July 1st.

In addition to Australia, the most recent draft permits tourists from the following countries:

Algeria

Canada

Georgia

Japan

Montenegro

Morocco

New Zealand

Rwanda

Serbia

South Korea

Thailand

Tunisia

Uruguay

China *subject to confirmation of reciprocity

This will kick off tomorrow, with the list to be updated fortnightly.

The EU motion is only advisory, and each member state will be able to refuse tourists at their own discretion.

The USA did not make the list, as the worst-affected country with more than 2.6 million confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Currently, Australia has our own travel restrictions, banning international departures and arrivals for anyone who doesn't meet specific criteria.

Read more about Australia's travel restrictions HERE.

While the Australian government hasn't outlined when restrictions will be eased, a short term fix isn't looking likely.

