The European Union Will Welcome Aussie Tourists When Our Borders Reopen
Where will your first destination be?
The European Union (EU) has agreed to open their borders to 15 countries outside their 27-member states from July 1st.
In addition to Australia, the most recent draft permits tourists from the following countries:
- Algeria
- Canada
- Georgia
- Japan
- Montenegro
- Morocco
- New Zealand
- Rwanda
- Serbia
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Tunisia
- Uruguay
- China *subject to confirmation of reciprocity
This will kick off tomorrow, with the list to be updated fortnightly.
The EU motion is only advisory, and each member state will be able to refuse tourists at their own discretion.
The USA did not make the list, as the worst-affected country with more than 2.6 million confirmed Covid-19 cases.
Currently, Australia has our own travel restrictions, banning international departures and arrivals for anyone who doesn't meet specific criteria.
Read more about Australia's travel restrictions HERE.
While the Australian government hasn't outlined when restrictions will be eased, a short term fix isn't looking likely.
