The Exclusive Experience In Tassie's Top Hotel.

The Saffire in Coles Bay is turning ten today and they are giving locals a very rare sneak peek at the highly awarded hotel.



They are having an open day to celebrate their decade of success by inviting roughly 85 Tasmanians who snapped up limited tickets to a 4-hour exclusive experience in the luxury lodge.



They will be treated to a fantasy lunch, guided tour and some of the signature activities offered at the lodge.

Lunch will include food and beverages that are locally sourced produce from Tasmania.

This event is the first time the lodge have ever opened their doors for day visitors without them being over-night guests.



The Federal Group Tourism General Manager, Matt Casey, says that it was a constant effort to exceed guest expectations by offering guest a “uniquely Tasmanian experience”.



The team provides dedicated professional service by meeting two times a day to swap notes about each guest to ensure they create the most exceptional experience ever.

The hotel has shined in Tasmania as a number one tourist destination with superstars like Ed Sheeran and the world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos among the many visitors they have had.