The Factor That Will Decide IF Latrell Mitchell Remains At The Sydney Roosters

Latrell Mitchell will hit the open market on November 1, where his prized signature will be up for grabs from 2021.

The two-time Premiership winner could demand up to $1-million per season.

And it seems as though that could be the deciding factor as to where the NSW and Australian representative ends up, according to Brent Read.

LISTEN HERE:

Ready also provided an update on the future of the Trbojevic brothers; hear the full chat below.