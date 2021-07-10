The Fallout From Essendon's Big Win And Finals Hopes

Following a convincing 63-point win over Adelaide on Friday night, the Dead Set Legends team observed the growth of the Bombers and their run home.

Jay touched on the three-goal performance from Archie Perkins, giving him plaudits amongst their other rising stars in Nick Cox and Harrison Jones.

"How good can this kid be?" Jay asked.

"I reckon he can be the best of all those kids we've seen." Joey said.

Joey and Jay then discussed Essendon's next few weeks, with games against North Melbourne and GWS up next.

"When we go into their draw and run home Jay-Z, I see a lot of wins."

The Bombers helped themselves to a major percentage boost on Friday night, sitting above the Tigers by a slight margin.

