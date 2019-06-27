The Family Connection That Could Deliver Matt Lodge To The Warriors

13 hours ago

AAP

Broncos prop Matt Lodge could sensationally join the New Zealand Warriors in huge coup for the club. 

Reports have suggested, Lodge, who is off-contract as season's end, has been handed a significant offer from the Warriors to join the club. 

And according to Triple M's League insider Brent Read, there's a family connection with the Warriors that could see Lodge land in New Zealand.

LISTEN HERE:

 

This was part of a broader chat with Ready, who also opened up ridiculous number of player movements that could occur before the June 30 deadline; hear the full chat below

 

