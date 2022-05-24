The Family Fun Day Is Back In 2022 And Will Be HUGE! Jay And Dave Are Broadcasting LIVE

Thousands expected to attend the 2022 Mackay Hospital Foundation Family Fun Day presented by Gardian Group.

The Mackay community event of the year is back, with families eager to get out and about, the fundraiser is expected to attract thousands!

Mackay Hospital Foundation Family Fun Day (Formerly the 'Give Me 5 For Kids Family Fun Day') presented by Gardian Group will play host to a huge selection of kids’ activities perfect to keep the entire family entertained.

Sponsored by Gardian Group, Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal, Mackay Regional Council, BHP, DGH Engineering, Hastings Deering, Jayden Enterprises, Key Solutions Group, Payne Print & Sign Mackay, Mount Pleasant Shopping Centre, SH Tait & Co, Wilmar Sugar, Triple M Mackay, 7 News Mackay, and Bills Amusements, the event will include jumping castles courtesy of Bounce Now Entertainment and mechanical rides including King flyer, Tea Cup Ride and Merry go round.

2022 is set to be bigger with something for all to see and do such as market stalls, a Mini Eat Street, Live Music and Celebrity Chef Alastair McLeod will be there with cooking demonstrations.

The low-cost family-friendly outing allows everyday people to make a real difference in the community simply by attending.

For a $5 admission fee, all rides and amusements inside the gate at BB Print Stadium will be free – allowing families on any budget to enjoy the day. With all proceeds donated to Mackay region hospitals, this event isn’t just for the kids, there is something for everyone, you can take your parents, children, grandchildren, and friends to the Mackay Hospital Foundation Family Fun Day on June 5 and contribute to the incredible work Mackay Hospital Foundation carries out each year.

Improving the health outcomes of patients through purchasing new equipment for local hospitals, facilitating research for health programs, and supporting thousands of people struggling with illness are some of the functions of the not-for-profit organisation.

Mackay Hospital Foundation CEO T’aire Olsen said she is excited to see the joy on children’s faces at the event.

“Families are encouraged to attend regardless of whether or not they have utilised the services of Mackay Hospital and Health Service,” Ms Olsen said.

“Whether they attend because they have a connection with our organisation or because they simply see the event as an opportunity to enjoy a low-cost outing with their family, it will be the perfect opportunity to bring the community together.

“All proceeds will benefit hospitals in our region ultimately resulting in improved health outcomes for people within our local health system footprint.”

To take part in Mackay Hospital Foundation Family Fun Day presented by Gardian Group, head to BB Print Stadium on Casey Avenue from 10am to 2pm on Sunday, June 5. Entry is only $5 and food and drinks will be sold at the event.

To find out more information about Mackay Hospital Foundation, click HERE

