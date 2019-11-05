The Famous Scarborough Sunset Markets Are Back People So Get On It

Big news if you bloody love a local market. The Scarborough Sunset Markets are back and kicking off this Thursday November 7, running every Thursday night until 30 April 2020.

That's a lot of market action!

The markets, located at the amazing new Scarborough Beach redevelopment, spans from Scarborough Square down to the crisp white sands of the Amphitheatre.

Stalls featured are a mix of retail offerings along with the obligatory peppering of gourmet food stalls, offering everything from BBQ meats to Fried Ice-Cream balls.

Finally, dog lovers, they have a gourmet dog treat truck – ensuring all of your doggie’s wildest market dreams come true!

This year you will see loads of exciting green and sustainable initiatives introduced - but the key things to remember when attending the Scarborough Markets are as follows:

BYO Eat Kit- patrons are encouraged to bring your own plates, cutlery and cups from home to enjoy your market meals. Buy an Eat Kit - if you can’t BYO they will have awesome Market Eat Kits to purchase at a subsidised rate from their Waste Warriors. Use the dedicated waste stations to dispose of your waste. These stations will be manned by OzHarvest WA volunteers, who will ensure all waste is disposed of correctly.

Looks like good old Scabs is the place to be this summer... just a shame we only found out about this AFTER Matt had done his #hitfromyahood about Scarborough.

WATCH:

SCARBOROUGH SUNSET MARKETS

EVERY THURSDAY NIGHT (from 7 Nov ‘19 – 2o April ‘20)

5:00PM -9:00PM

The Esplanade, Scarborough